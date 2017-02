Do you have money set aside in case of emergencies? Come join Red to Black Peer Financial Coaching and participate in America Saves Week the week of February 27th- March 2nd for more tips and techniques on how to save money. Come by the Sub Courtyard to take a selfie with the notorious P.I.G. and win prizes! Visit r2b.ttu.edu for more information. Posted:

2/22/2017



Richard Harrison



rich.harrison@ttu.edu



N/A



Time: 11:00 AM - 2:00 PM

Event Date: 2/27/2017



SUB Across from Copymail



Departmental

Student Organization