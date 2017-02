Did you know that small savings add up to big savings over time? Come join Red to Black Peer Financial Coaching and participate in America Saves Week the week of February 27th- March 2nd for more tips on how to save money. We will be having a piggy bank decorating contest and giving away prizes to all that attend. Visit r2b.ttu.edu for more information. Posted:

2/24/2017



Richard Harrison



rich.harrison@ttu.edu



N/A



Time: 11:00 AM - 2:00 PM

Event Date: 3/1/2017



SUB Across from Copymail



Departmental

Student Organization