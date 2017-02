Come join Red to Black Peer Financial Coaching today from 11am-2pm in the SUB across from CopyMail! Make a savings pledge, take a picture with the notorious P.I.G., win some prizes, and learn about paying yourself first.

2/27/2017



Richard Harrison



rich.harrison@ttu.edu



N/A



11:00 AM - 2:00 PM

2/27/2017



SUB Across from Copymail



