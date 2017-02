You are invited to attend the 2017 Distinguished Alumni Dinner

Join us in honoring Paul Lockhart, Col (ret.) USAF College of Arts & Sciences, ‘78 Director of Engineering, PEMDAS Technologies and Innovations Lt Gen Wendy Motlong Masiello, USAF Rawls College of Business, ‘80 Director, Defense Contract Management Agency

Dr. Arati Prabhakar Whitacre College of Engineering, ‘79 Director, Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency Friday, March 31 6:30 p.m. Reception 7 p.m. Dinner McKenzie-Merket Alumni Center Military & Veterans Chapter Member Pricing $850 Premier Table for 8| $600 Preferred Table for 8 | $60 Individual Ticket All Other Guests Pricing $1,000 Premier Table for 8 | $750 Preferred Table for 8 | $75 Individual Tickets For reservations, visit www.texastechalumni.org/DA or call 742-3641. TTU FOPs are accepted as means of payment. Posted:

Time: 6:30 PM - 9:00 PM

Event Date: 3/31/2017



Location:

McKenzie-Merket Alumni Center



