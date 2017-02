I wanted to inform you all that we will be having a meeting Wednesday, the 15th, at 6:30pm in the Caprock room(2nd Floor SUB).



We will discuss what we are all about, possibly have or discuss about having elections for positions in the next meeting and discussing the future of VSA. Hope you can make it!



This announcement is represented by a registered student organization. Posted:

2/15/2017



Originator:

Thanh Phan



Email:

thanh.a.phan@ttu.edu



Department:

N/A



Event Information

Time: 6:30 PM - 8:00 PM

Event Date: 2/15/2017



Location:

Caprock Room



Categories

Student Organization