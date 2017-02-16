Wes Moore is a decorated Army combat veteran, youth advocate and CEO of BridgeEDU, a national initiative focusing on addressing the college completion and career placement crisis by reinventing the Freshman Year of college. He is also the author two instant New York Times bestselling books, "The Other Wes Moore", and "The Work". He is also the host of Beyond Belief on the Oprah Winfrey Network and Executive Producer and host of Coming Back with Wes Moore which follows veterans as they reintegrate back into society. Additionally, he is the executive producer for the PBS documentary, All the Difference, which follows two African-American teens from the South Side of Chicago on their journey to achieve their dream of graduating from college.



Copies of "The Other Wes Moore" will be available for purchase, as Mr. Moore will be autographing books following the lecture.



FREE tickets are available in the Cross-Cultural Academic Advancement Center in Doak Hall, room 101