Texas Folklife's Apprenticeships in the Folk & Traditional Arts Program encourages the preservation and continuation of the traditional arts in Texas by providing support for master artists to train qualified apprentices. Awardees will participate in one public presentation of their traditional art form in consultation with Texas Folklife. Teaching an apprentice gives the master artist the opportunity to refine his or her craft and gives the apprentice a chance to learn an art form that they, in turn, can teach others. The apprenticeship program supports the traditional art forms studied under the program, and their continuation towards future generations.

This workshop will cover the entire process of the apprenticeship program through Texas Folklife. This will include definitions of master artists and apprentices in the program and other relevant terms; an overview of the application questions and requirements; who is eligible to apply; payments; and other materials related to the program. Time will also be dedicated to questions from the audience.

Texas Folklife is a statewide non-profit organization dedicated to preserving and presenting the diverse cultures and living heritage of the Lone Star State. For 32 years, Texas Folklife has honored the cultural traditions passed down within communities across Texas and explored their importance in contemporary society. Texas Folklife has been called “one of the state’s true cultural treasures” by the Austin American-Statesman for the accessible, joyful arts experiences we provide.

Ian Hallagan is the Program Coordinator for the Apprenticeships in the Folk & Traditional Arts Program. Ian received his MA in Performance Studies from Texas A&M University in 2016, and his BA in Folklore & Ethnomusicology from Indiana University in 2014. Since 2016 he has led the Apprenticeship in the Folk & Traditional Arts Program, conducting ethnographic fieldwork with participants, publishing articles and documenting the varied traditions in Texas, and promoting the program throughout the state.





Contact Curtis Peoples at curtis.peoples@ttu.edu or 806-834-5777 for further details.