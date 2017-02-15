Membership in ODK is a mark of highest distinction and honor, and it is well recognized by leaders in both the academic and business worlds. Applicants must have a cumulative GPA of 3.0 or higher, and must demonstrate leadership in at least one of five areas of collegiate leadership and campus life:



· Scholarship



· Athletics



· Campus and Community Service, Social & Religious Activities, and Campus Government



· Journalism, Speech and the Mass Media



· Creative and Performing Arts







Be advised that lifetime membership in ODK requires a one-time membership fee of $150. If your application is accepted, payment must be made in full before March 9th, 2017. For further information, please contact Noah Hearn, Circle President, at (832) 525-7748 or noah.hearn@ttu.edu.

This announcement is represented by a registered student organization.