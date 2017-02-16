Texas Tech's student-run news publication, The Daily Toreador, is looking to add to its staff this semester! If you are interested in covering breaking news, events or anything else related to the Texas Tech community, The DT has a position for you.

To apply, visit https://studentmedia.wufoo.com/forms/the-daily-toreador-newsroom-application/ or visit our website, www.dailytoreador.com, and click on the Work For Us tab. You do not need to be enrolled in the College of Media & Communication to work for The DT, and all experience levels are welcome.

All positions are paid with the exception of columnist and cartoonist positions. We're looking for hard workers who want to tell stories through writing and other forms of media.