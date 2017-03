Do you want to make the most of your Spring Break without breaking the bank? Come to Red to Black and we will help you set up a spending plan! We are located on the 2nd floor of the SUB in room 201. You can also contact us at 806-742-9781 or email us at redtoblack@ttu.edu. Visit our website at www.r2b.ttu.edu.

This announcement is represented by a registered student organization.