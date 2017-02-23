Author of 16 poetry collections, most recently Sing This One Back to Me (Coffee House Press), Bob Holman has taught at Columbia, NYU, Bard, and The New School. As the original Slam Master and a director at the Nuyorican Poets Café and the founder/proprietor of the Bowery Poetry Club, Holman has played a central role in the spoken word and slam poetry movements of the last several decades. He is the producer and host of various films, including "The United States of Poetry," and "On the Road with Bob Holman." His most recent film, "Language Matters with Bob Holman," winner of the Berkeley Film Festival's 2015 Documentary of the Year award, was produced by David Grubin and aired on PBS. Holman is currently working with language revitalization centers across Alaska and Hawaii, sponsored by the Ford Foundation. He lives in New York City. Posted:

Curtis Bauer



curtis.bauer@ttu.edu



English



Time: 7:30 PM - 8:30 PM

Event Date: 2/23/2017



ENGL 001



