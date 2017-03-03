Mix the skills and strengths of the Flecktones with a bit of Punch Brothers and add a dash of Gaelic Storm and you get one of the best live acts to come out of Ireland in recent years. We Banjo 3 blends traditional Irish Music with Americana and Bluegrass affectionately described as "Celtgrass." Featuring banjo, fiddle, mandolin, guitar, vocals and percussion, We Banjo 3 includes two sets of brothers, Enda & Fergal Scahill and Martin & David Howley. Collectively, they are among the most celebrated and distinguished musicians in Ireland today and are considered one of the best live bands in the country. The Galway Advertiser recently named them "Galway Band of the Year 2016."





The band is so revered in Ireland that in March of 2016, We Banjo 3 was selected to perform at the annual "Friends of Ireland" luncheon on Capitol Hill. President Barack Obama, Vice President Joe Biden, House Speaker Paul Ryan, and Irish Prime Minister Enda Kenny were all in attendance.





We Banjo 3 released their fourth album, String Theory, in the summer of 2016 and it went to #1 on the Billboard World Albums Chart on August 20, 2016.