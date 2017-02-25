The Lubbock Chorale is thrilled to embrace a homecoming for one of our own former scholarship singers, international star David Gaschen as he performs at our annual fundraiser gala, “A Night on Broadway”, February 25, 2017. Mr. Gaschen made history, as at age 26, he was the youngest performer cast as the Phantom in a professional production of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s “The Phantom of the ?Opera”. Mr. Gaschen has performed the role of the Phantom in professional productions worldwide more than 1,300 times.

Mr. Gaschen will delight patrons with a separate set of his (and our) favorite vocal selections followed by a set of songs of Broadway by The Lubbock Chorale. The elegant evening is a full catered dinner menu with wine and audience seated at tables of eight in the lovely ballroom of the TTU McKenzie Merket Center. Patrons will enjoy entertaining music performed by Mr. Gaschen, the Chorale, and a jazz combo.

As this is the Chorale’s main fundraising event, prior to the concert portion of the evening and during intermissions, the audience will peruse A SOUND INVESTMENT and luxury raffle items that will help fund our scholarships to students of the Texas Tech University School of Music.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. for wine and appetizers and entertained by a jazz combo, with dinner served at 7 p.m. Individual tickets are still available and tables of eight may be purchased at Select-a-Seat, 779-2000.

We hope to see you February 25th, 2017 at the TTU McKenzie-Merket Alumni Center!