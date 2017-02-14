OVO is teeming with life. Insects work, play, fight and look for love in a non-stop riot of energy in motion. Their home is filled with biodiversity, beauty, action and moments of quiet emotion. The awestruck insects are intensely curious when a mysterious egg appears, representing the enigma and cycles of their life.





Cirque Du Soleil OVO will be performing seven shows over five nights. Show times are as follows:

March 8, 2017 at 7:30pm

March 9, 2017 at 7:30pm

March 10, 2017 at 7:30pm

March 11, 2017 at 4:00pm

March 11, 2017 at 7:30pm

March 12, 2017 at 1:30pm

March 12, 2017 at 5:00pm





Tickets for the general public are on sale NOW at www.selectaseatlubbock.com or by calling their office at 806-770-2000. Child tickets start at $25 (plus applicable fees).