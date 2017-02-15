TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
SIGMA DELTA PI SPANISH CONVERSATION TABLE IN STUDENT UNION CAFETERIA

Sigma Delta Pi will host a Spanish conversation table this Wednesday February 15th and every Wednesday for the remainder of the semester from 12:00 pm -1:00 pm in the cafeteria in the Student Union Building. The Spanish discussion table is a great opportunity for students to speak Spanish while they are having lunch. All levels of Spanish are welcome!

For more information, contact Gayle Jeffers at texastechsigmadeltapi@gmail.com

This announcement is represented by a registered student organization.

Posted:
2/15/2017

Originator:
Gayle Jeffers

Email:
gayle.jeffers@ttu.edu

Department:
N/A

Event Information
Time: 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Event Date: 2/15/2017

Location:
The Cafeteria in the Student Union Building


Categories