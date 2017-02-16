Spain Summer Study Abroad: Theatre Appreciation—Core Curriculum Course in Creative Arts.

May 18-June 29.

Explore Spain’s cultural components and its theatrical history—Roman theatres, towns, and amphitheaters--while studying during Summer I at the TTU Center in Seville. Seville boasts two thousand years of theatre, performance, and culture, and all are on display daily in this magical city. Dr. Linda Donahue brings over 20 years of experience in the city where she teaches and guides students to intriguing performance venues, both historical and very contemporary. Students will experience first-hand the culture of Romans, Moors, Spaniards, and modern artists, as well as authentic flamenco dance and Spanish bullfights. There is a short deadline to apply for summer study abroad for this life-changing experience. More information: linda.donahue@ttu.edu Posted:

2/16/2017



Originator:

Richard Privitt



Email:

richard.privitt@ttu.edu



Department:

Department of Theatre and Dance





