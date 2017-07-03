TTU HomeTechAnnounce

DIFFICULT DIALOGUE - CONSTITUTIONAL CARRY
This discussion will encompass weapon safety and regulation in the United States. The Cross-Cultural Academic Advancement Center's Difficult Dialogue series aims to enhance the intellectual atmosphere and augment the institutional opportunities for "difficult dialogues" throughout the campus. The overall goal is to exchange ideas and views in a respectful and tolerant manner.
2/27/2017

Eleana Rodriguez

eleana.rodriguez@ttu.edu

N/A

Time: 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Event Date: 3/7/2017

SUB - Senate Room

