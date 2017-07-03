|
This discussion will encompass weapon safety and regulation in the United States. The Cross-Cultural Academic Advancement Center's Difficult Dialogue Series aims to enhance the intellectual atmosphere and augment the institutional opportunities for "difficult dialogues" throughout the campus. The overall goal is to exchange ideas and views in a respectful and tolerant manner.
|Posted:
3/6/2017
Originator:
Eleana Rodriguez
Email:
eleana.rodriguez@ttu.edu
Department:
N/A
Event Information
Time: 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Event Date: 3/7/2017
Location:
SUB - Senate Room
