Celebrating Native American Heritage through food, dance, and educational storytelling, this event creates an opportunity for the Texas Tech University community to engage in Kiowa, Cheyenne, and Apache culture. Those in attendance witness performances by Native American performers as well as examine Native American art.
4/13/2017
Eleana Rodriguez
eleana.rodriguez@ttu.edu
N/A
Time: 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Date: 4/27/2017
SUB - North Plaza Amphitheater
