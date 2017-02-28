54 years ago, in 1963, Martin Luther King, Jr. delivered his famous "I Have a Dream" speech from the steps of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C.. While today, we remember this speech as an inspirational moment in the Civil Rights Movement that offered a vision of the possibilities of racial equality in a divided America, what we too often forget is that it was also a political charge, a call to action, a social and cultural cry for revolutionary change. We will screen the entirety of MLK, Jr.'s "I Have a Dream Speech" and then panelists will engage with audience members to discuss where we are in 2017 and whether that dream has in fact been fulfilled.





