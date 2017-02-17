Sociology offers SOC 3300/SOC 7000 Cross-national Crime & Terrorism and SOC 3300/SOC 7000 Cultural Collisions at the TTU Seville Center in Spain from May 25 – June 28, 2017.

In SOC 3300: Cross-national Crime & Terrorism, you’ll learn how other countries define crime and how their crimes are different from the U. S. The course has a cross-national emphasis on law and crime trends in Spain and other countries and ends with a discussion of the types and causes of terrorism. We’ll take field trips to Granada, Madrid, and see ancient Roman ruins in Italica. You will meet criminal justice personnel from Spain and visit the High Court of Andalucia. This course fills a requirement for the Sociology/Criminology Concentration, serves as an elective for general sociology majors & minors, and forensics concentrations and minors, and can serve as a social science elective for many other degree plans.

In SOC 3300: Cultural Collisions, you’ll learn about the cultural dynamics in Spain in 1492 and parallel them with present-day concerns in the U.S. and its global relationships, as well as issues involving refugees. Spain provides a vivid example of how political-religious strife reshaped civil society and social norms as clashes between religions impacted social structures, daily life and how “deviance” was defined and handled. At the same time, new ideas and items (such as chocolate, vanilla, tomatoes & hot peppers) from the New World collided with European traditions and expectations, further unsettling the established order. We’ll visit the Archive of the Indies, Museum of the Americas, the medieval walled city of Toledo, ancient Jewish Quarters, and open air spice markets, and we’ll taste how traditional flavors and foods were changed by new ingredients from the New World.

This course serves as an elective for general sociology majors & minors, criminology & forensics concentration students, Women’s Studies minors, and it can serve as a social science elective for many other degree plans. At the graduate level, the course entails a greater emphasis on individual research, and your work will be presented at an international colloquium.

For more information contact Dr. Martha Smithey: m.smithey@ttu.edu or Dr. Carol Lindquist: carol.lindquist@ttu.edu .