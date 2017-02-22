TTU HomeTechAnnounce

FREE T-SHIRT!!!

In conjunction with Recyclemania (www.recyclemaniacs.org ) we will be giving FREE shirts in exchange for a bag of recyclables. We will accept plastic, paper, cardboard, aluminum and tin. We ask that cans and bottles be empty and clean and paper bagged separate from the bottles and cans.

Look for our table in the Free Speech area. We will have carts to collect the recyclables and information about recycling.

Please email housing.gogreen@ttu.edu with any questions you might have about the event or campus recycling.
Posted:
2/16/2017

Originator:
Melanie Tatum

Email:
m.tatum@ttu.edu

Department:
University Student Housing

Event Information
Time: 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Event Date: 2/22/2017

Location:
Free Speech Area (Between SUB and Library)

