In conjunction with Recyclemania (www.recyclemaniacs.org ) we will be giving FREE shirts in exchange for a bag of recyclables. We will accept plastic, paper, cardboard, aluminum and tin. We ask that cans and bottles be empty and clean and paper bagged separate from the bottles and cans.



Look for our table in the Free Speech area. We will have carts to collect the recyclables and information about recycling.

Please email housing.gogreen@ttu.edu with any questions you might have about the event or campus recycling.

