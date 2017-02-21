Texas Tech University is hosting its first Regional Academic Engagement Symposium on February 21 & 22, 2017 at the McKenzie-Merket Alumni Center in Lubbock. Under the theme, “Community-Engaged Teaching, Research and Service: What does it Mean and Why Does it Matter,” the symposium will explore the theories, principles and practices behind university-community engagement. Thirty-eight sessions will feature faculty, staff, and students from Texas higher education institutions and their community partners who will discuss their specific engagement project, reasons for engaging, and partnership strategies. Panelists will also highlight the mutual benefits derived from their engagement and share their perspectives and insights into university-community collaborations.



Administrators, faculty, staff, and students from two- and four-year institutions as well as members of community organizations are invited to attend. Registration for the two-day symposium is free for Texas Tech System employees and students, $50 for faculty and staff from other institutions; and $30 for students. One-day registration is also available. There is no charge for community members to attend.



The featured keynote speaker is Dr. Andy Furco, Associate Vice President for Public Engagement, at the University of Minnesota, who will discuss the need for university-community engagement in order to secure the goals of higher education and communities alike. Dr. Furco will also present a one-hour workshop on “Service Learning, Student Retention and Success” on the first day of the symposium.



For more information, contact Dr. Birgit Green, Director, TTU Office of Academic Engagement, at (806)834-2308 or birgit.green@ttu.edu. For detailed program information and to register, visit

www.provost.ttu.edu/outreach-engagement



Note: Registration closes on 2/20 at noon!

