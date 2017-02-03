Join TAB as we seek to be of service to the Ronald McDonald House in Lubbock. We are going to be stationed at the SUB Copy/Mail on March 2nd from 10am-1pm, and will be getting students to help us make inspiring crafts that we can give to the families and kids involved with the Ronald McDonald System. That following Saturday, March 4th, we will be heading over to the Ronald McDonald House of Lubbock to make breakfast for the families there, from 9am-12pm. Come along with us and check out this cool volunteer opportunity – PS, you can get service credit for the breakfast event!!

You can find the Sign-Up sheet on OrgySync. Posted:

3/1/2017



Originator:

Vanessa Lopez



Email:

Vanessa21.lopez@ttu.edu



Department:

N/A



Event Information

Time: 10:00 AM - 1:00 PM

Event Date: 3/2/2017



Location:

SUB Copy Mail



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Departmental

Student Organization

