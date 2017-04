Need more money? Red to Black can assist you with creating a budget, maximizing your financial aid, and building and using credit wisely. We are located on the 2nd floor of the SUB in room 201. You can also contact us at 806-742-9781 or email us at redtoblack@ttu.edu. Visit our website at www.r2b.ttu.edu.

