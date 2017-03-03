|
The Move Mountains Scholarship dinner is a collaborative event held with the Texas Tech Alumni Association to keep alive the memory of a former student who suffered from depression, later committing suicide. Nate Newton, former Dallas Cowboy and 3-Time Super Bowl Champion, will be the keynote speaker for the event. There will also be a full course meal and a silent auction. Lastly, sounds will be provided by DJ Dev.
For tickets: Click Here
For table information please call: La'Ryon Witherspoon, 817-323-7138
|Posted:
2/15/2017
Originator:
La Ryon Witherspoon
Email:
laryon.d.witherspoon@ttu.edu
Department:
Institute for the Gifted
Event Information
Time: 6:15 PM - 9:00 PM
Event Date: 3/3/2017
Location:
Frazier Alumni Pavilion
