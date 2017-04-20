This program is designed to assist faculty and staff to better serve student veterans and their family members on campus. Attendees will learn about the transition issues veterans face as they leave military service and enter campus life, specific information about Texas Tech's veteran students, and insight about campus and community resources. Green Zone module I must be taken before subsequent training modules can be scheduled. Other modules include: Understanding Benefits, Mental Health, Disability Support Services, Advising Veterans, and Hiring Veterans. Register for this class through the TLPDC website: http://www.depts.ttu.edu/tlpdc, Click on Events, then Register for an Event.