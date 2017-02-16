Start your week off right and get outside! Come run the trails at Mae Simmons Park every Monday evening with the Outdoor Pursuits Center (OPC) and your friends. We meet at the OPC every Monday at 4:45 PM and leave in OPC a van at 5:00 PM. We will run Mae Simmons Park until 6:15 and return to the OPC at approximately 6:30. All you need to bring are running shoes and a water bottle! If you want something new to expand your workouts, or looking to get into something fun outside, this is the group for you! Come check it out starting next Monday February 20th!