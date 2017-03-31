Women’s History Month by showcasing women past, present and future. Taking inspiration from the



Quiz #1



1. Who founded Bethune-Cookman College, established the National Council of Negro Women, and served as an advisor on minority affairs to President Franklin D. Roosevelt?



2. What woman was the first African-American woman to win the Nobel Prize for Literature?



3. What Black woman refused to give up her seat to a White man, in Montgomery, Alabama, in 1955, thus sparking the civil rights movement of the following decade?



4. Who was the first woman to run for President of the United States (1872)?



5. Who opened up social work as a profession for women, and also won the 1931 Nobel Peace Prize for her anti-war organizing work?



3/1/2017



Patricia Earl



patricia.a.earl@ttu.edu



Womens Studies Program



