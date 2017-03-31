|
The Texas Tech University Women’s Studies Program is celebrating Women’s History Month by showcasing women past, present and future. Taking inspiration from the National Women’s History Project, we honor women who helped and are continuing to help create a better world for the times in which they lived as well as for future generations. Throughout the month of March, we will test your knowledge of history of women and women’s achievements through an online trivia game.
Quiz #2
1. Which Mexican-American woman has repeatedly been the leading money winner in the Ladies Professional Golf Association?
2. Who was the first woman Poet Laureate of the United States?
3. Who was the first “First Lady” to have developed her own political and media identity?
4. Who wrote the first version of the Equal Rights Amendment, in 1923?
5. Who was the first Black woman elected to Congress?
Answers:
