Former US Representative Pat Schroeder will speak at the Women's Studies Program Annual Conference on the Advancement of Women, April 21.

The conference is a celebration of 33 years of academic excellence at Texas Tech. The Conference is held on campus in meeting rooms on the upper level of the Student Union Building, including the Matador room where the honorable congresswoman will make her public address at 1p.

Ms. Schroeder was sworn into office as the US Representative of Colorado in 1973. Claiming her seat in Congress proved thornier than the campaign. One of only 14 women in the House of Representatives, Schroeder confronted a male–dominated institution that frowned not only on her feminist agenda but on her mere presence.

As the second–youngest woman ever elected to Congress (her Harvard Law School classmate Elizabeth Holtzman was the youngest, at 31) and the 32–year–old mother of a six– and a two–year–old, Schroeder received considerable attention from the media, her congressional colleagues, and the general public. Few other women had served in Congress while caring for such young children, and Schroeder did little to hide the fact that she was juggling two occupations, politician and mother. Known to keep diapers in her bag while on the floor of the House and crayons on her office coffee table, she bristled when criticized about her choice to undertake two careers.

Mrs. Schroeder left Congress undefeated in 1996 after representing Colorado's First Congressional District (Denver) in the United States House of Representatives for 24 years. For a brief period of time in 1986, she considered running for President but withdrew for lack of funds despite the fact that she ranked third in a Time magazine poll.

This event is free and open to the public. For more details visit our web site at at; http://www.depts.ttu.edu/wstudies/AWHE_2017.php

