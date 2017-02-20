Join the Tech Ballroom Dance Team for weekly dance classes! We teach all types of partner dancing, including salsa, tango, swing, waltz, and country!
This week's classes:
- Monday, 2/20, 8pm, Rec Center room 114 - Beginning cha cha
- Wednesday, 2/22, 9pm, Rec Center room 114 - Beginning Savoy swing
- Saturday, 2/25, 11am, LHUCA Icehouse, 511 Ave J - Argentine tango
- Saturday, 2/25, noon, LHUCA Icehouse, 511 Ave J - Beginning salsa
All classes are $5 drop-in or $40 for a semester membership - but your very first class with us is FREE!
(A Rec Center membership or $10 day pass is required for the classes at the Rec Center.)
No partner required! Wear smooth-soled shoes.
