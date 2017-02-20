TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Learn to dance!
Join the Tech Ballroom Dance Team for weekly dance classes!  We teach all types of partner dancing, including salsa, tango, swing, waltz, and country!

This week's classes:
  • Monday, 2/20, 8pm, Rec Center room 114 - Beginning cha cha
  • Wednesday, 2/22, 9pm, Rec Center room 114 - Beginning Savoy swing
  • Saturday, 2/25, 11am, LHUCA Icehouse, 511 Ave J - Argentine tango
  • Saturday, 2/25, noon, LHUCA Icehouse, 511 Ave J - Beginning salsa

All classes are $5 drop-in or $40 for a semester membership - but your very first class with us is FREE!
(A Rec Center membership or $10 day pass is required for the classes at the Rec Center.)

No partner required!  Wear smooth-soled shoes.

Contact texastechballroom@gmail.com with any questions.

Visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/TechBallroom/ for our full calendar of events.


