The Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center Office of Global Health (OGH) invites you to attend an ongoing lecture series on issues related to global health and building healthy communities.



Healthcare Engineering: Inspiring Engineering Minds to Advance Human Health

Date: Wednesday, March 1





Time: noon





Location: ACB 110 Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center



Engineering has played a crucial role in bringing about revolutionary advances in health care. Contributions have been made from almost all engineering disciplines, including Biomedical, Chemical, Civil, Computer, Electrical, Environmental, Industrial, Mechanical, Software, and Systems Engineering as well as by healthcare professionals who are engaged in supporting, improving, and/or advancing any aspect of health care through engineering approaches. The purpose of this presentation is to explore a rigorous definition of Healthcare Engineering as an academic discipline, an area of research, a field of specialty, and a profession. In addition, Dr. Chyu will provide examples to illustrate engineering's contributions to advancing health care, as well as future prospects of Healthcare Engineering.



Ming Chyu, PhD, is a Professor of Mechanical Engineering at Texas Tech University and an Adjunct Professor of Medicine at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center. He is a Fellow of American Society of Mechanical Engineers, and he has received multiple awards for research, teaching, and service. He has conducted research funded by numerous entities including National Institutes of Health, National Science Foundation, US Department of Energy, US Department of Agriculture, private foundations, and industry. He has published 180 technical publications in engineering and health care. Dr. Chyu is dedicated to promoting collaborations between engineering and health care, and he has led 40 co-authors worldwide to define Healthcare Engineering. He is the founder of the Healthcare Engineering Option graduate program at TTU, the Founding Editor-in-Chief of Journal of Healthcare Engineering, and the Founding President of the Healthcare Engineering Alliance Society (HEALS).



This presentation is being co-sponsored by the Division of Integrative Medicine as part of an Integrative Medicine Mini-series.





This presentation will be recorded for future viewing on the OGH website.



