Lone Star Guide Dog Raisers - Lubbock is a puppy raising chapter of Guide Dogs for the Blind, a nonprofit, charitable organization based in San Rafael, California. Our club consists of experienced and dedicated individuals who are committed to raising, training and socializing specially bred pups from Guide Dogs for the Blind. Raisers take their pups to school and work, to grocery stores and shopping malls, to doctor's appointments and concerts, and on vacation and public transit.

Our puppy club is looking for students and members of the community to help our organization through puppy sitting when a raiser cannot take care of their puppy. Interested puppy sitters must attend our Puppy 101, which is a day-long training session that will give prospective club members the opportunity to obtain hands-on experience and learn GDB training techniques and protocols. Attendees will be taught all the essentials that come along with raising a future guide dog and will even get to work with multiple puppies throughout the course of the training.

Remember, prospective puppy sitters must attend if they are wanting to puppy sit. RSVP on Facebook.