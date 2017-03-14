Dino Camp at the Museum

Have a ROARING good time at the Museum of Texas Tech University. This spring break we will be hosting a DIno Camp for children ages 4 to 6. We have many fun activities and crafts to help your little Paleontologist learn more about Dinosaurs. Tuesday, March 14 - Thursday, March 16 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM The Museum is located on the SE corner of 4th street and Indiana Avenue with FREE and ample parking located to the north and west of the Museum.

For more inofrmation, please contact the Museum's Education Division 806. 742.2432 or emial to museum.education@ttu.edu Posted:

