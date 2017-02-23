Please join faculty and staff on Thursday, February 23rd at 6 p.m. at the Student Union Building (SUB)- Lubbock Room to discuss personal reactions and feelings post-inauguration in a safe space. The difficult discussion is designed to engage students and faculty from diverse backgrounds in dialogue to promote learning, growth, and understanding amongst our TTU students, faculty, and staff.

Who: Anyone affiliated with TTU or TTUHSC. This includes all students (undergraduate & graduate), faculty, and staff.

Where: Student Union Building (SUB) – Lubbock Room

When: Thursday, February 23rd, 2017 at 6 p.m.

If you are interested in attending and want more information, please feel free to contact Kourtney Howell by phone: (806)-743-7556 or by email: kourtney.howell@ttu.edu

Sponsored by the Black Graduate Student Organization, , in collaboration with the Student Counseling Center.