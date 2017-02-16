Some customers are unable to access several IT services, or are experiencing delays in accessing certain IT Services: Blackboard, Lyris, FootPrints, askIT, RaiderLink, and some TTU websites, mainly from off-campus locations, TTUHSC, and some TTUnet wireless connections. While we have not received a great number of calls at the Service Desk, we are working with several strategic vendors and have all IT areas investigating these issues. We will keep you updated as we restore services. Thank you for your patience.