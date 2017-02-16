Live in Spain for 5 weeks and earn credit in Sociology/Women’s Studies/Criminology/Forensics. OPEN TO ALL STUDENTS. Fulfill major/minor or social science requirements on your degree plan. Also, m any graduate programs allow up to six hours of graduate studies outside their program. Ask your advisor!

In SOC 3300/SOC 7000: Cross-national Crime & Terrorism, you will learn how other countries define crime and how their crimes are different from the U. S. The course has a cross-national emphasis on law and crime trends in Spain and other countries and ends with a discussion of the types and causes of terrorism. We will take field trips to Granada, Madrid, and see ancient Roman ruins in Italica. You will meet criminal justice personnel from Spain and visit the High Court of Andalusia. ??

In SOC 3300/SOC 7000: Cultural Collisions, you will learn about the cultural dynamics in Spain in 1492 and parallel them with present-day concerns in the U.S. and its global relationships, as well as issues involving refugees. Spain provides a vivid example of how political-religious strife reshaped civil society and social norms as clashes between religions impacted social structures, daily life and how “deviance” was defined and handled. At the same time, new ideas and items (such as CHOCOLATE, VANILLA, TOMATOES & HOT PEPPERS) from the New World collided with European traditions and expectations, further unsettling the established order. We’ll visit the Archive of the Indies, Museum of the Americas, the medieval walled city of Toledo, ancient Jewish Quarters, and open air spice markets, and we’ll taste how traditional flavors and foods were changed by new ingredients from the New World.

For more information contact Dr. Martha Smithey: m.smithey@ttu.edu or Dr. Carol Lindquist: carol.lindquist@ttu.edu .