Come learn about Space and have lightyears of fun during the Museum of Texas Tech's Spring Break Camp! Kids will be learning about the planets and stars, explore the legends behind some of the most famous constellations, visit the Moody Planetarium, and compete in their own Space Race! The Camp is open to all kids from ages 8-13 and cost $20.00 per child. Camp will take place at the Museum of TTU from March 14 - 16 starting at 2:00pm and ending at 4:00 pm! All children interested in space camp must register no later than March 10, 2017. To Register for camps please visit ww.depts.ttu.edu/museumttu/visit.evnts.php if you have any questions please call us at 806.742.2432 or email us at museum.educaiton@ttu.edu Tuesday, March 14 - Thursday, March 16 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM The Museum is located on the SE corner of 4th street and Indiana Avenue with FREE and ample parking located to the north and west of the Museum. For more information, please contact the Museum's Education Division 806. 742.2432 or email to museum.education@ttu.edu Posted:

