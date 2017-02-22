Bob Holman's poetry has traversed genres, styles and media since the 1970's. As creator and producer of the award winning, five-part PBS television series "The United States of Poetry," Holman released his first long-form intersectional work in 1996. Holman now shifts his lens to the global community of language. "Language Matters with Bob Holman," a documentary exploring the endangered language crisis, aired nationally on PBS in January, 2015. Bob Holman sees his work with Endangered Languages as a continuation and evolution of his work with spoken word: the poetries of these languages are the root of spoken word and other contemporary performance poetries. Posted:

