Lecture: Poet and Cultural Activist Bob Holman
Bob Holman's poetry has traversed genres, styles and media since the 1970's.  As creator and producer of the award winning, five-part PBS television series "The United States of Poetry," Holman released his first long-form intersectional work in 1996.  Holman now shifts his lens to the global community of language.  "Language Matters with Bob Holman," a documentary exploring the endangered language crisis, aired nationally on PBS in January, 2015.  Bob Holman sees his work with Endangered Languages as a continuation and evolution of his work with spoken word:  the poetries of these languages are the root of spoken word and other contemporary performance poetries.
Posted:
2/17/2017

Originator:
Theresa Madrid

Email:
theresa.l.madrid@ttu.edu

Department:
Classical and Modern Lang and Lit

Event Information
Time: 2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Event Date: 2/22/2017

Location:
Foreign Languages Builiding, Qualia Room (Basement, Room 009)

