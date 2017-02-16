|
TTU enterprise network engineers are continuing to work on reported network traffic problems, in concert with strategic vendor partners as needed. Please note that the problem is not related to any particular IT resource or service. TTU IT expects full problem diagnosis and resolution later this evening. We will provide confirmation when the network issue is resolved. Thank you for your continued patience.
2/16/2017
IT Help Central
ithelpcentral@ttu.edu
ITHC
