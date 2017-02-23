Texas Tech University Libraries will host a book signing at 4 p.m. today in the Library’s Croslin Room for the Texas Tech University Press publication, “West Texas Middleweight: The Story of LaVern Roach” by Frank Sikes.

The book tells the story of Plainview native Roach, who rose from obscurity to become one of boxing’s most popular figures during the 1940s. As a result of Roach's death - which marked the first nationally televised fight during which a boxer died from injuries received in the ring - the sport of boxing came under closer scrutiny by the general public than ever before. He received the distinction of being named The Ring Magazine's Rookie of the Year for 1947 and was considered a top 10 contender for the middleweight championship of the world. This book chronicles Roach's road to his final fight, and it explains why, as noted by legendary boxing trainer Angelo Dundee, “boxing changed because of LaVern Roach.”

Refreshments will be served and copies of the book will be available for purchase.

For more information, contact John Brock, john.brock@ttu.edu or 806.834.5609.

