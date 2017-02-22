Students on this program will learn the challenges and solutions surrounding the double burden of over nutrition and food insecurity, gain hands on experience in community outreach by visiting community gardens and centers and conduct workshops and information sessions on proper nutrition and food preparation. Texas Tech students will stay with Kenyan local families for a weekend of 100% immersion.

The program is open to all Texas Tech Students in order to include different perspectives and fields in the interventions and workshops that will be held in the Kenyan community.

Courses offered:



Undergraduate:

o NS 4000: World Food Problems 1- Food Insecurity and related solutions: A Nutrition Double Burden in Kenya

o NS 4000: World Food Problems 2- Over-nutrition and related solutions: A Nutrition Double Burden in Kenya



Graduate:

o NS 5000: World Food Problems 1- Food Insecurity and related solutions: A Nutrition Double Burden in Kenya

o NS 5000: World Food Problems 2- Over-nutrition and related solutions: A Nutrition Double Burden in Kenya



Estimated program Fee: $ 2, 780.00



Program Fee includes:

- Lodging and most meals

- Transportation

- Excursions in Nairobi and the surrounding area



Program Fee does not include:

- TTU tuition and fees

- Airfare to/from Kenya

- Education Abroad Fee ($200)

- Personal spending money

- Mandatory insurance ($1.76/day)



Program dates: May 20 – June 17, 2017



For more information:

· Website: http://www.depts.ttu.edu/international/studyabroad/students/apply/programs/facultyled/foodproblems-kenya.php

· Professors:

o Dr. Mary Murimi at mary.murimi@ttu.edu

o Dr. Wilna Oldewage-Theron at Wilhelmina.theron@ttu.edu