French folk music and dance class
Coming up this Thursday, Feb 23, 7pm, the TTU Vernacular Music Center, the School of Music, and the Roots Music Institute present "Bal-Folk TTU!"--an evening of friendly participatory Euro-French folk dance to live music. 

This Thursday, Feb 23 7pm, at O'Reilly's Irish Pub (3300 82nd St), Bal-Folk TTU presents a "Bal"--an evening of participatory Euro-French folk dances, to live music. BFT musicians and dancers will provide a friendly, open-access, all ages introduction to the Euro-French dances and music of "BalFolk": Chapelloise, Cercle Circassienne, polka, mazurka, schottische, bourrée à deux et trois.

Friendly on-the-fly instruction offered, no partner necessary. Featuring musicians of RattleSkull and the TTU Vernacular Music Center (hurdy gurdy. bagpipes, accordion, fiddle, flute, etc.). No cover (donations welcome), friendly wait-staff, live music, and fun for all. 

Venez à notre Bal!
2/22/2017

CHRISTOPHER J Smith

christopher.smith@ttu.edu

School of Music

Time: 7:00 PM - 8:45 PM
Event Date: 2/23/2017

O'Reilly's Irish pub (3300 82nd St)

