FUN WITH GOLF

Instructional Golf Programs at The Rawls Course

Presented by Gregory Fields, PGA Director of Instruction

Group Instructional Sessions: (March Special Rates)

General Public Rate …………………………….…. $149.00

Tech Students, Staff and Faculty ……………. ......$139.00

Rawls Golf Members ………………………….…....$129.00

-Includes:

Five (5) – 1½ Hour Group Sessions ($200.00 value)

Five (5) additional Range Pass Certificates ($75.00 value)

Two (2) Rounds of Golf after 3PM -golf cart rental required ($60.00 value)

Free Rawls Course Logo Divot tool

10% off Non-Sale Apparel in the Pro Shop

Standard Program Rate $169.00



March Instructional Programs:

Give Golf a Try -

This is an easy introduction to the game of Golf for the beginner golfer. Get familiar with the rules of

golf, golf etiquette, and terminology. This course includes an introduction to the five (5) basic golf

shots, technique, and getting ready to play! This course is ideal for anyone who has had an interest in

learning to play but was intimidated by the game.



Back to Basics -

This course is designed for the beginner or the intermediate golfer who wants to get “Back to Basics”

and make golf ‘Fun’ again. In this course we will revisit the fundamentals, identify and correct bad

habits you may have developed. If you are a business professional or a Tech student who sees the

benefit of golf as a business development tool for networking with clients, this may be the perfect

course for you.



Game Improvement -

This course is great for the intermediate to more serious golfer interested in fine-tuning their game.

Topics include revisiting fundamentals along with advanced green reading, trajectory control, course

management and dealing with trouble shots.



How to Sign Up:

CALL Gregory Fields at (806) 549-0549

Or Call the Rawls Pro Shop at (806) 742-4653

Go to FunWithGolf.com for more information