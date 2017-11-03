The Museum of Texas Tech University offers a docent training program for individuals age 18 and over interested in giving tours of the facility. This is a fun and interesting way to become more involved with the museum and further our mission to educate and entertain our community.

A docent is a:

Teacher

Lecturer

Tour guide

Vital volunteer

Docents are teachers with a unique classroom. Their purpose is to educate using the Museum's art, objects and artifacts.

If you would like to learn how to use the Museum and/or our amazing docents as part of your classroom or curriculum, please join us for the next Docent Training Program.

Recruiting session is set for:

March 11, 2017

10:30 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

at the Museum

Docent training will take place over the course of three classes held on March 25, April 1, and April 8. Classes will take place from 10:30 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. You'll learn about the Museum's vast collections, but also how to use tours as teaching aids, create tours of the galleries in the museum, the elements of design and much more.





Please contact Tiffany Demmon, for more information.

Tiffany Demmon

806-834-1187

tiffany.demmon@ttu.edu