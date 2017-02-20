The CAPROCK Lab in the Department of Psychological Sciences at Texas Tech seeks participants for an in-person study on how people categorize objects and make judgments about category members. Participants must be 18 or older, right-handed, have a minimum of an 8th grade education, and speak English fluently. Participants will visit the Texas Tech Neuroimaging Institute for 1:30 hours for the study. This is NOT a clinical study. It will not involve medication or treatment. Research participation is completely confidential.

Participants will receive $35.

For more information or to sign up, email caprockscience@gmail.com. Questions or concerns can also be directed to the CAPROCK Lab’s Director, Tyler Davis (email: tyler.h.davis@ttu.edu; phone: (806) 834-4854).

This study has been approved by the Texas Tech University Human Research Protection Program.