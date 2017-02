The topic of Bob Holman's talk and discussion is “Global Linguistic Diversity: The Threats/Opportunities Posed by Media.” Among his other accomplishments, Holman hosted the film Language Matters which focuses on endangered languages. More info about Holman is available here; his campus visit is made possible by TTU's Department of English. Posted:

Time: 3:30 PM - 4:45 PM

Event Date: 2/22/2017



CoMC 156



