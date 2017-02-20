If you are currently in a romantic relationship and you and your partner are both over 18 years old, you could be entered into a drawing to win 2 $10 Amazon gift cards (one for you and one for your partner).



If you and your partner both qualify and complete our survey, you will be entered into the drawing (odds of winning are 1 in 25). The survey only takes about 10 minutes.



If you are interested in participating, please email our lab to be assigned a Couple ID to participate: onlinecouplesstudy2016@gmail.com.

This study has been approved by the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University.

