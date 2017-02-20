Join us for a discussion/support group for women of color during the Spring 2017 semester, hosted by RISE and the Student Counseling Center. Our group will meet weekly to engage in safe, inviting, and authentic discussions around students’ experiences as women of color on campus. There are no limits to what is discussed, and your privacy will be respected. The group is open to all individuals who identify as women, both undergrad and graduate, regardless of racial and ethnic background.

The groups will be held on Tuesdays from 5:15-6:15 PM in Holden Hall 255. To learn more about the group please contact Renita Sengupta ( renita.sengupta@ttu.edu ) or Anneliese Bustillo ( Anneliese.bustillo@ttu.edu ).